EPS urges DMK govt to renew Jerusalem pilgrimage scheme

CHENNAI: AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami charged the DMK government for not renewing the scheme, which provides financial assistance for Christians taking up Jerusalem pilgrimage.

Stating that the scheme was brought by the then AIADMK leader and former chief minister Jayalaithaa where 500 pilgrims were benefited, Palaniswami said, "this was increased to 600 in 2019" he noted.

Pointing out that till 2019, as many as 4,128 Chiristians were benefited from the scheme at a cost of Rs 8.25 crore, he said "due to COVID-19 pandemic, the scheme could not be continued in 2020".

"However, even after 26 months of DMK government, funds were not allocated for the scheme", he said adding "therefore, this government should take steps to restore the Jerusalem pilgrimage benefiting Christians".