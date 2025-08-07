EPS treading dangerous path by aiding communal forces gain ground: Ex-MLA

CHENNAI: In less than three weeks after former minister and veteran AIADMK leader Anwhar Raajhaa joined the ruling DMK, former AIADMK MLA VR Karthik Thondaiman has followed suit.

After joining the ruling party in the presence of Chief Minister MK Stalin at Anna Arivalayam, the Pudukottai legislator charged that the principal opposition party, under Edappadi K Palaniswami, is treading a dangerous path and enabling communal forces to gain ground in the state. This development further strengthens the DMK's calculated onslaught aimed at diminishing the AIADMK's political standing.

"The AIADMK is drifting away from its core principles and supporting the growth of communal forces in the state," said Thondaiman, who was accompanied by Minister S Regupathy and former MP M M Abdulla.

Sources in the AIADMK said Thondaiman, who was elected in a by-election in 2011, exited the party after being sidelined by former minister and Viralimalai MLA C Vijayabaskar, who is considered one of the power centres within the AIADMK.

However, this political development is likely to further demoralise the party's cadres and help the DMK strengthen its narrative against the AIADMK for reviving ties with the BJP.

"We are losing the perception battle, and it's evident. The words of former MP Anwhar Raajhaa and Thondaiman reflect the mindset of the party cadres, who are not in favour of the ties with the BJP," said a former district secretary from a northern district.

Many senior leaders are disheartened by the party leadership's continuous electoral failures and losing its ground in the changing political climate in the state.

"The people of TN have developed an aversion to the BJP and its ideology. Everyone in the party was well aware of it, but the party leadership revived ties with such a negative force. So, we are not only losing minority votes but also a section of our own vote bank that opposes Hindutva and communal politics," said a former minister, citing his former cabinet colleague D Jayakumar's remarks squarely blaming the electoral alliance with the BJP for his defeat in the 2021 Assembly polls.

Strong critic of EPS and former MP KC Palanisamy said the exit of party functionaries, including former MP and MLA, is ‘not good for the party’ and is happening ‘far too often’ now.

"Without considering the party's welfare and future, leaders like Palaniswami, TTV Dhinakaran, and O Panneerselvam joined hands with the BJP for their self-interest and protection. It is harming the party in many ways, " said the former MP.

Taking advantage of the prevailing situation, the DMK is roping in discontented AIADMK functionaries and capitalising on it politically to achieve its goal of weakening the AIADMK and retaining power in the 2026 polls.

"It is the fallout of Palaniswami's style of leadership, which goes against inclusivity and a united AIADMK, " he further added.