EPS travelled over 6,700 km, campaigned in 118 constituencies in 40 days to unseat DMK govt

CHENNAI: AIADMK general secretary and Leader of Opposition Edappadi K Palaniswami travelled over 6700 km, covering 118 assembly constituencies in 24 districts, as part of the statewide camapign ‘Makkalai Kaappom, Thamizhagathai Meetpom’.

Palaniswami, in a statement, said he travelled intensively for 40 days and covered a total of 6,728 kms as part of camapign that was launched on July 7 to assess the thoughts and views of the people, cutting across caste, and religions.

He received overwhelming response wherever he went and campaigned. He further said that his interactions with students, farmers, weavers, fishermen, unemployed graduates, merchants and traders, Women SHGs and representatives of various other sectors revealed that the present dispensation failed to live upto their dreams and aspirations.

Reiterating that the DMK had failed to materialise their 525 poll promises, the LOP said that DMK leader and Chief Minister M K Stalin had deceived the people of TN by giving unfulfilled promises. “ We will put an end to this publicity stunt government in 2026 and reestablish the Amma (J Jayalalithaa) government,” he said and quipped with his slogan of bye bye Stalin!.