EPS to resume poll campaign on February 21

CHENNAI: AIADMK general secretary and Leader of the Opposition Edappadi K Palaniswami is all set to undertake the next phase of his statewide campaign, Makkalai Kaappom, Thamizhagathai Meetpom, from February 21 to 26, covering key constituencies in Tiruvallur and Chengalpattu districts.
In a statement issued on Saturday, the party said that Palaniswami would address a series of public meetings as part of his ongoing Ezhuchi Payanam, aimed at strengthening the party’s grassroots network ahead of the upcoming political developments in the State.
According to the schedule released by the party, Palaniswami will address public meetings at Ambattur on February 21 at 5 pm; Madhavaram at 4 pm and Ponneri at 5 pm on February 22; at Maduravoyal and Poonamallee on February 25 at 5 pm; and at Pallavaram Radial Road in Chengalpattu West district on February 26 at 4.30 pm.
The announcement comes amid intensifying political activity in the State. The DMK launched its campaign tour on February 1, 2026, titled Tamilnadu Thalaikuniya Vida Mattom, with party speakers covering all 234 Assembly constituencies. The parallel campaigns by the two major Dravidian parties are being seen as signalling the beginning of the full-fledged election season in the State.