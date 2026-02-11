EPS to resume campaign from Erode's Bhavanisagar

CHENNAI: AIADMK General Secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami will resume his statewide outreach campaign, 'Makkalai Kaappom Tamizhgathai Meetpom', with the launch of its next phase from Bhavanisagar in Erode district on February 15.
The campaign was inaugurated by Palaniswami on July 7, 2025, in Coimbatore. Since then, he has completed the tour across 181 Assembly constituencies, using the platform to highlight what the party terms as the failures of the ruling DMK government and to draw attention to local issues faced by people in different regions.
The tour was temporarily halted following the death of 41 people during a Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam meeting in Karur. However, subsequent programmes under the campaign were held in Gobichettipalayam and Chennai.
With the resumption from Bhavanisagar, Palaniswami is set to begin the next phase of the campaign as the party steps up its political mobilisation ahead of the Assembly election.