EPS to launch State-wide campaign on July 7 ahead of 2026 TN polls

CHENNAI: Gearing up for the assembly polls in 2026, AIADMK General Secretary and Leader of Opposition Edappadi K Palaniswami is set to launch a state-wide campaign titled ‘Makkalai Kappom; Tamil Nattai Meetpom’ (Protect the people, retrieve Tamil Nadu) from July 7.

Palaniswami would kick-start the first phase of the campaign from Mettupalayam in Coimbatore district, covering eight districts and ending at Peravurani in Thanjavur district on July 21, according to a statement from AIADMK Headquarter.

Palaniswami is expected to set the tone and narrative for the AIADMK-led NDA for the assembly polls to end the party’s electoral debacles during the campaign. He would be addressing the public at more than 30 locations, focusing on the law and order issues and wrong policies of the DMK government.

District secretaries, senior functionaries, MLAs and MPs from Coimbatore, Villupuram, Cuddalore, Mayildaduthurai, Tiruvarur, Nagapattinam, Thanjavur have been instructed to make all necessary arrangements to ensure the campaign’s success, added the statement.