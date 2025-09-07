EPS to commence 5th phase of poll campaign from Dharmapuri on Sept 17

CHENNAI: The fifth phase of AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami’s ‘Makkalai Kappom Thamizhagathai Meetpom’ would commence on September 17 at Dharmapuri. It would culminate at Kulithalai constituency in Karur district on September 26.

The AIADMK leader would address 19 public meetings from his campaign vehicle, covering Dhrampuri, Namakkal, The Nilgiris, Dindigul and Karur districts. The district districts and senior leaders in these districts have been asked to make necessary arrangements, according to a statement from the party office.

Palaniswami, so far, has covered around 150 Assembly constituencies in the State to build momentum to motivate the party functionaries to gear up for the Assembly polls in 2026.

The state-wide campaign is aimed at unseating the DMK-led State government and re-establishing the AIADMK government. Palaniswami has exhorted that the AIADMK government will form again and take the state on the path of prosperity and development.