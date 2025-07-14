EPS to commence 2nd phase of poll campaign at Pudukkottai on July 24

CHENNAI: The second phase of AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami’s state-wide election campaign, ‘Makkalai Kaappom, Thamizhagathai Meetpom,’ will commence on July 24 at Gandharvakottai in Pudukkottai district. It is scheduled to culminate at Aruppukottai in Virudhunagar, covering eight districts from Pudukkottai to Virudhunagar, on August 8.

Having launched the first phase of the campaign in Mettupalayam on July 7, Palaniswami has so far covered 13 Assembly constituencies across the districts of Coimbatore, Villupuram, Kallakurichi, and Cuddalore. He is expected to conclude the first phase of the campaign in Pattukottai on July 23.

Palaniswami will continue with the second phase of the campaign without taking a break. Palaniswami stated that the campaign aims to unseat the Chief Minister MK Stalin-led government and re-establish AIADMK rule.

Although the campaign is primarily focused on highlighting the DMK regime’s unfulfilled election promises, as well as hikes in electricity tariffs and various taxes, Palaniswami drew criticism for his remarks about temple funds.

The ruling DMK and its allies, the CPM, CPI, and VCK, accused Palaniswami of aligning with the RSS and the BJP’s ideological stance by opposing the use of temple funds under the HR&CE Department for building and running colleges. The attempt to criticise the DMK regime backfired on the opposition party, forcing Palaniswami to issue clarifications in subsequent campaign events.

Amidst this, senior BJP leader and Union Home Minister Amit Shah reiterated, while speaking in a rally in Kerala, that the NDA would secure victory in the 2026 Assembly elections and would be part of the alliance government in Tamil Nadu. This reiteration from the BJP’s top brass came despite Palaniswami’s stiff opposition to the idea of a coalition government. The AIADMK chief had made it clear during the campaign that the party intended to form a government independently. This development has undermined the AIADMK’s efforts to build early momentum and shape a narrative against the DMK regime ahead of the 2026 Assembly polls.