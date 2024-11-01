Begin typing your search...

    AuthorOnline DeskOnline Desk|1 Nov 2024 2:29 PM IST
    EPS to chair AIADMK district secretaries meeting on Nov 6
    Edappadi K Palaniswami

    CHENNAI: AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami will chair a meeting of district secretaries on November 6.

    According to the release, the meeting will take place at 10 AM on Wednesday, November 6, 2024.

    “The functionaries are kindly requested to attend the meeting without fail,” said the official release.

    Edappadi K PalaniswamiAIADMK
    Online Desk

