EPS to chair AIADMK district secretaries meeting on Nov 6
According to the release, the meeting will take place at 10 AM on Wednesday, November 6, 2024.
CHENNAI: AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami will chair a meeting of district secretaries on November 6.
“The functionaries are kindly requested to attend the meeting without fail,” said the official release.
