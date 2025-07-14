EPS terms Ungaludan Stalin scheme as a poll drama

CHENNAI: AIADMK general secretary ‘Edappadi’ K Palaniswami on Monday termed the ‘Ungaludan Stalin scheme as a drama being enacted for publicity with an eye on the 2026 assembly polls.

Speaking to the media in Salem, the Leader of the Opposition said the DMK had not thought of the people over the last four and a half years. “At these camps, the mobile numbers of people will be taken down and reached out to by the DMK’s IT wing,” he said.

Chief Minister MK Stalin is set to launch this public outreach initiative on 15 July. Further, Palaniswami said during the AIADMK regime, Chief Minister MK Stalin visited many places and received petitions from the public in a locked and sealed box, while assuring to resolve them after coming to power.

“If those were addressed, why do such grievances still exist? Everything is a drama to fake people,” he said.

Taking a dig at Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin for his remarks on the issues in AIADMK-BJP alliance, Palaniswami said Udhayanidhi Stalin is not an astrologer to predict whether AIADMK’s alliance is strong or not.

“As there are lots of contradictions in DMK’s alliance, Udhayanidhi should first save his alliance rather than talking about us. The AIADMK alliance is strong and will form a government with an absolute majority in the 2026 assembly polls,” he said.

Claiming that there are bright chances for many more parties to join the AIADMK alliance, Palaniswami said there is a long gap of eight months for polls, by when many parties will join our alliance.

On his ongoing campaign tour, EPS said he could see an uprising among people to remove the anti-people DMK government. “Law and order has deteriorated and corruption has become all pervasive in all departments,” he said, while criticising the government for not curbing down smuggling of mineral resources to other states like Kerala and Karnataka.

“Once the AIADMK forms the government, all the irregularities in the DMK government will be investigated and action taken,” he said.