EPS talking alliance with TVK over dead bodies, Dhinakaran slams political ‘indecency’

CHENNAI: As the AIADMK leadership intensifies efforts to bring actor Vijay's Tamizhaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) into its alliance fold ahead of the 2026 Assembly elections, the move has drawn sharp criticism from AMMK general secretary TTV Dhinakaran, who has accused the Leader of the Opposition Edappadi K Palaniswami (EPS) of indulging in "political indecency."

Dhinakaran lashed out at Palaniswami for squarely blaming the DMK government for the Karur stampede and for "using the tragedy as an opportunity" to woo Vijay, who, he said, was already facing "sharp judicial criticism" for abandoning the victims of the September 27 incident.

"Using this distressing situation to ally with the TVK is political indecency," Dhinakaran said, describing EPS's move as "kulla narithanam" (an act of cunningness).

He added that Palaniswami was "acting like an advocate for the TVK" in defending the party in the aftermath of the stampede. Casting motives, Dhinakaran shared a Tamil proverb saying why the wolf (referring to EPS) is crying over the sheep (TVK) getting wet (aadu nanaiyuthenu onnai azhuthathaam).

Endorsing Chief Minister MK Stalin's measured approach to the crisis, Dhinakaran said the DMK leader's political experience was evident in his restraint. "Though allies like VCK's Thol Thirumavalavan demanded Vijay's arrest, the actor himself throwing a challenge at the CM, he (Stalin) chose to act with maturity and caution," Dhinakaran said.

The AMMK leader cautioned that arresting the actor-politician over an accident would set a "bad precedent." Responding to criticism that he had given a "clean chit" to former Minister Senthilbalaji and sided with the ruling party, he said, "I only spoke facts in a frank manner. Those accusing me lack understanding and are displaying their immaturity."

Turning his ire on Palaniswami, Dhinakaran said the AIADMK chief was "fueling conspiracy theories" to target Balaji and the DMK. "What more can we expect from Palaniswami?" he asked, reiterating that the AIADMK leader is known for betrayal.

Calling upon the TVK to accept "moral responsibility" for the tragedy, Dhinakaran said inexperienced leaders were resorting to a blame game to escape accountability. "The court has already criticised them for their conduct," he pointed out.

Criticising EPS for"politicising the deaths of innocent people," Dhinakaran said the AIADMK leader had "stooped to a new low" in his attempt to gain political mileage from the tragedy. He also predicted a four-corner contest in the upcoming Assembly polls and reiterated that he would not return to the National Democratic Alliance until Palaniswami remains its CM face. "We will go full force to hand down defeat to Palaniswami," he quipped.