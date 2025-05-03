EPS submitted to BJP threat, DMK will face it politically: CM Stalin

CHENNAI: Launching an all-out assault against the BJP-led union government, Chief Minister MK Stalin on Saturday said that the AIADMK led by Edappadi K Palaniswami submitted to the threats of the BJP, but the DMK will face it politically.

Speaking at the meeting of District secretaries at party headquarters Anna Arivalayam, Chief Minister Stalin said, “The BJP is somehow trying to gain a foothold in Tamil Nadu. It has tamed the AIADMK by using all sorts of threats. Edappadi Palaniswami has no other option. EPS feared that his leadership within his own party would be threatened if he did not subscribe to (the idea of) alliance with the BJP. Hence, he accepted alliance with the BJP.”

Taking a dig at the BJP led union government for unleashing central agencies against his senior ministers and party leaders, Stalin said , “As a movement, we have encountered such tests in all times. Those who could not win (against) us politically, engage in such acts to tarnish our image. The people know the actual reason for their threats and intimidations. Therefore, we will face the threats of the BJP politically.”

Seeking to convey a strong election message to his party workers, Stalin said that the party high command would decide the deserving candidates for the 2026 assembly election. “Only efficient and winning candidates will be fielded. It is your (district secretaries) duty to ensure that they become deserving candidates to enter the state legislative assembly. Ministers must spend more time at their districts instead of remaining in Chennai. Also, MLAs must go to every panchayat and ward.”