EPS slams DMK’s bureaucrat spokespersons move as ‘political gimmick’, warns of accountability

CHENNAI: Calling the DMK government’s appointment of four senior bureaucrats as official spokespersons a “political gimmick”, AIADMK General Secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami criticised the MK Stalin-led administration for deploying IAS officers to disseminate information about government schemes. He questioned who would manage the routine responsibilities of their respective departments while assuming this additional role. Palaniswami also warned that the officials would be “answerable” once the AIADMK returns to power, particularly if they are found spreading misleading information.

"Officials should stick to their designated roles and share only facts regarding government schemes. If they disseminate incorrect details that favour the ruling party, they will be held accountable by the AIADMK, which will surely return to power with a massive victory in the 2026 Assembly polls," he said, addressing a gathering in Vadalur, Cuddalore district on Monday, as part of his ongoing election campaign.

His remarks came in response to the TN government’s recent move to appoint senior bureaucrats J Radhakrishnan, Gagandeep Singh Bedi, Dheeraj Kumar and P Amudha as official spokespersons to enhance communication and outreach efforts.

Referring to the DMK’s claim that it would win 200 out of 234 constituencies in the upcoming Assembly elections as a “daydream”, Palaniswami asserted that the AIADMK-led alliance would win 230 seats and form the next government.

He further criticised the DMK for failing to fulfil its promises to the farming community, pointing out that the party had pledged to raise the minimum support price to Rs 2,500 per quintal for paddy and Rs 4,000 per tonne for sugarcane, promises that remain unfulfilled.