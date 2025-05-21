EPS slams DMK regime over inaction on sexual harassment complaints by govt medical college students

CHENNAI: Coming down heavily on the DMK regime over its lack of action on sexual harassment complaints filed by students and staff at the Tamil Nadu Government Dental College in Chennai, Leader of Opposition Edappadi K Palaniswami questioned the non-constitution of a Vishakha Committee in the educational institution. He also criticised the Chief Minister MK Stalin-led government over the inordinate delay in taking appropriate action regarding the issue to ensure the safety of the girls students and women faculties in the institution.

It came to light that a head of department at the government medical college had misbehaved with fellow teaching staff and passed distasteful comments, including body shaming. This unpalatable behaviour caused mental distress among students and colleagues. Although the affected students and staff lodged a complaint with the institution’s administration in March 2024, no action has been taken, Palaniswami said in a statement.

He claimed that the administration’s inaction on the complaint, coupled with continued harassment, led to the suicide of an assistant professor in January this year.

The lack of action on the issue raises serious concerns, Palaniswami added, questioning: What happened to the directive to constitute a Vishakha Committee in institutions? Why has no action been taken despite complaints being filed a year ago? Is there political pressure preventing action on the complaint?

Palaniswami strongly condemned harassment in educational institutions and criticised Chief Minister MK Stalin for failing to act promptly to ensure the safety of women and girls, thereby preventing crimes against them in the state.