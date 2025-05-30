EPS slams DMK regime over false arrests in series of murder cases

CHENNAI: Leader of the Opposition Edappadi K Palaniswami criticised the DMK regime, alleging that it has been implicating and arresting individuals not involved in crimes in a bid to close cases swiftly. He cited the arrest of three individuals in connection with the murder of an elderly couple in Sivagiri, stating that they had confessed to committing 12 other similar murders between 2002 and 2024. However, he claimed that the police had previously arrested innocent persons in those cases.

The investigation into the murder of the elderly couple in Sivagiri in April has led to the arrest of three persons on charges of murder and the arrest of another person for buying the stolen gold jewels from the victims. of four persons. The investigation officers’ statements in media reports revealed that the trio were involved in 12 other similar murders.

The trio have also confessed to the murders of the Duraisamy-Jayamani couple of Uppilipalayam near Sennimalai in Erode district, Muthusamy-Samiathaal of Sennamalai Odankudai in 2023 and Deivasigamani-Alamedlu and their son Senthilkumar of Semalaigoundapalayam in Tirupur district in November 2024. However, the police have booked 11 others in connection with these murder cases and imprisoned them, said Palaniswami and continued that it raises a million-dollar question - whether the persons arrested in connection with the cases were innocent?

Continuing in the same vein, the AIADMK leader lambasted these cases and shed light on the state police’s approach, saying they have been arresting persons not involved in the crime to close the case at the earliest. He further said that it would also pave the way for the real criminals to escape from cases and punishments.

He also pointed out the claims of slain BSP leader Armstrong’s wife that real murderers were not arrested and the unsolved cases of the Tirunelveli Congress leader Jayakumar and the murder case of Minister K N Nehru’s brother Ramajayam and said the Chief Minister M K Stalin has been boasting that the state police are effectively investigating the cases and arresting the perpetrators immediately.

“The confession of the murderers in the Sivagiri couple murder case raises doubts about how many innocent people are languishing in jail instead of the real criminals,” he said and continued that they would shed light on such cases once the AIADMK returned to power.