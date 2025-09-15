EPS slams DMK for ‘false claims’ on MoUs, economic progress and job creations

CHENNAI: AIADMK General Secretary and Leader of the Opposition Edappadi K Palaniswami criticised Chief Minister M K Stalin for “spreading false information” regarding employment generation and foreign investments in an attempt to deceive the people of the state. However, he said such attempts would prove futile, as the public is well-informed and capable of recognising misinformation and false narratives.

Addressing a public meeting held to commemorate the 117th birth anniversary of former Chief Minister C N Annadurai in Vadapalani on Monday, Palaniswami pointed out that it typically takes at least four to six years for a memorandum of understanding (MoU) aimed at establishing industries to materialise, as the process involves obtaining approvals from various central government departments. “Despite this, the Chief Minister recently claimed that 77% of the 932 MoUs have already materialised. This is a blatant lie, and he should refrain from making such misleading statements,” he said.

He continued in the same vein and noted that the CM claimed his government had attracted investments worth over Rs 10 lakh crore and generated employment for 32.81 lakh youths through 932 MoUs, including those signed during his five foreign visits. “This is simply untrue,” Palaniswami asserted, adding that around 5.75 lakh posts remain vacant in the state’s government sector.

He also highlighted that the state's debt has increased manifold since the DMK assumed power. “In the last four years, the Stalin-led government has borrowed over Rs 4 lakh cr, and plans to raise another Rs 1 lakh cr this fiscal year, despite an increase in state revenue. Yet, there is no sign of development schemes or new projects,” he said, sarcastically calling this the “mammoth achievement” of the DMK government.

The AIADMK leader further criticised the steep rise in prices of essential commodities and raw materials used in construction under the DMK regime. He said that both the CM and Deputy CM, Udhayanidhi Stalin, have failed to address an issue that has a severe impact on the common man. “When the AIADMK was in power, Rs 100 cr was allocated to procure essential commodities during price surges, to shield the poor from inflation. The present government, however, appears indifferent to public welfare,” he concluded.

He also took a dig at the CM for launching the ‘Ungaludan Stalin’ scheme, remarking that he would be a worthy recipient of a Nobel Prize,if one exists for giving multiple names to a single scheme.

Palaniswami reiterated that those who attacked and vandalised the party headquarters would not be re-inducted into the AIADMK.

He also categorically dismissed speculation in political circles that his visit to Delhi was linked to internal party affairs. “No one can threaten me. Self-respect is more important than political power,” he said firmly.

EPS to meet Shah on Tuesday

Reciting a couplet from Thirukural “ Nandri Marappadhu Nandrandru Nandralladhu….” to justify his claims, Palaniswami said this loyalty to the BJP was the reason for continuing to stand by the saffron party, just ahead of his visit to Delhi on Tuesday to meet senior BJP leader and Union Home Minister Amit Shah. Shah was instrumental in reviving the AIADMK-BJP electoral alliance on 11 April this year.. This development is significant, coming close on the heels of senior AIADMK leader K A Sengottaiyan’s meeting with Shah last week. The former minister and Gobichettipalayam MLA was removed from party posts by Palaniswami for revolting against his leadership over the proposed reunification of the party’s divided factions.