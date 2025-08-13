EPS slams CM Stalin-led DMK regime over Thoothukudi govt college incident

CHENNAI: AIADMK General Secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami expressed shock over the explosion of what he claimed was a “country-made bomb” reportedly brought in by students of a government polytechnic college in Thoothukudi on Wednesday, denouncing the DMK regime for the incident. He stated that the incident reflects the grim reality under the present dispensation and demanded Chief Minister MK Stalin to step out of his “denial zone” and answer to his question on the safety of the people of Tamil Nadu.

Two students sustained serious injuries in the explosion on the premises of the Government Polytechnic College in Thoothukudi. While it remains unclear how the explosive materials entered the college campus, the incident has sent shockwaves across the state, said Palaniswami in his social media post.

The incident, according to sources, took place during lunch break when some of the students bursted firecrackers inside the classroom.

Referring to earlier incidents, the LoP stated that from knife fights among school-going students to machetes in school bags, and now, a “bomb explosion” on the premises of a government college – this is the grim reality of the prevailing situation in the state. Tamil Nadu, once hailed as “educationally progressive” under the previous AIADMK regime, now appears to be drifting under the so-called “Stalin-model governance”, raising serious concerns over law and order.

If the present DMK government resort to its routine justification and attempts to deflect this as yet another “personal issue”, it should bow its head in shame, said Palaniswami, adding, “The very presence of such deadly weapons in a government-run educational institution reflects a collapse in security and governance.”

“Why is there hesitation when the questions come from the people?” Palaniswami asked, taking a jab at the CM for his silence when it comes to tough questions on public safety and law enforcement.

Palaniswami urged the state government to ensure appropriate medical care for the injured students and demanded a thorough probe into the incident, along with stern legal action against those responsible.

“It is time to reclaim the state from the grip of a regime that has allowed weapons and explosives to enter our institutions,” he said and quipped with #ProtectThePeople, #SaveTamilNadu.