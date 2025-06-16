EPS slams CM Stalin, his govt over arrest of farmers in Thanjavur

CHENNAI: Leader of the Opposition Edappadi K Palaniswami on Monday criticised Chief Minister MK Stalin for dismissing his statements, which highlighted the failures of the DMK government, as “half-baked” and said that the fact is that his remarks are unsettling the CM. He also condemned the state government for arresting farmers, who staged a protest against the CM during his visit to Thanjavur.

In a social media post, Palaniswami said the police had arrested farmers en masse for showing black flags to the CM during the visit to Thanjavur, and questioned, “What kind of model is this? Is this not a model of fascism?”

It has been four years since the DMK took office, yet the promises made to the public remain unfulfilled. The people are seething with anger. However, the CM looks the other way and continues to fabricate a chain of false promises, said Palaniswami.

Stating that the CM had paved the way for methane and hydrocarbon projects in the delta districts, Palaniswami questioned should he feel ashamed to set foot in the region? He noted that his statements were based on media reports concerning law and order issues. However, the CM prefers to read only his party’s mouthpiece - Murasoli - and he is unwilling to read other newspapers to understand the ground reality.

Referring to CPM state secretary P Shanmugam’s remarks on promises yet to be fulfilled, Palaniswami questioned whether the CM is aware of the concerns voiced by leaders of his alliance parties. Is he aware of the news percolating from Anna Arivalayam, the headquarters of the ruling party, about strong discord among the allies and cracks within the front? “If not, it proves my point regarding the CM,” he quipped.