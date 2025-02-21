EPS slams Centre for denying funds under SSA, attempts to impose three language policy

CHENNAI: Calling the Union government’s refusal to release funds under the SSA scheme to Tamil Nadu a “betrayal” and its attempt to impose of the three-language policy “unwarranted”, Leader of the Opposition Edappadi K Palaniswami on Friday demanded the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government at the Centre reverse its unilateral decision and immediately release the funds. He also stressed that the AIADMK is firmly opposed to the three-language policy and warned that the saffron party would face the “wrath of the people” if it failed to reconsider its stance.

“The three-language policy is unnecessary for TN at this juncture. The AIADMK stands firm on this. I urge the Centre to understand the reality and drop its attempt to impose this policy on the state,” Palaniswami stated in a strongly worded statement in the midst of heated political debate over the language policy, reflecting the state’s sentiment on language policy.

Expressing shock at Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan’s claim that TN would lose Rs 5,000 crore if it did not adopt the National Education Policy 2020 (NEP), the former Chief Minister pointed out that despite repeated objections to aspects of the NEP affecting the state, the Centre continues to pressure TN into its implementation.

“The policy threatens the successful two-language system, which has been a vital cog in advancing education in the state. Meanwhile, the Centre’s insistence on enforcing the three-language policy is causing distress and confusion among the people,” he added. Palaniswami also remarked that the Union Minister’s comment that the state would forfeit Rs 5,000 crore if it did not accept the PM SHRI scheme would only incite anger and resentment among the state's people.

The suspension of SSA funding for TN this academic year would adversely affect students and teachers, he said, recalling that the Centre had exempted the state from the Official Language Act 1963 after a detailed and well-reasoned explanation from then CM C N Annadurai. This led to the exemption under the Official Languages (Use for Official Purpose of the Union) Rules 1976, allowing TN to follow a bilingual policy of Tamil and English.

Both the previous AIADMK government and the present administration have explained why the NEP, with its controversial features, has not been adopted. “The Centre and state should engage in dialogue and find an amicable solution as soon as possible,” he said. Palaniswami also reminded that the people of Tamil Nadu elected 39 MPs to raise such issues in Parliament