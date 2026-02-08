EPS seeks release of Mettur water for standing Delta crops

"It is a legitimate demand from the farmers who have shed their blood and sweat for this crop. Their entire livelihood and family welfare depend on this harvest. The government must understand their hardship and immediately release water from the Mettur Dam for irrigation," he added.

Hitting out at the ruling DMK administration, Palaniswami, who is also the Leader of Opposition, termed the recent state budget -- "zero budget" -- that offered no substantial relief or vision for the people.