EPS says no for online CWMA meetings

CHENNAI: The opposition AIADMK on Thursday asked the ruling DMK not to conduct or participate in the Cauvery Water Management Authority (CWMA) meeting online.

AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami on Thursday sought immediate withdrawal of the proposal since the decision to attend online CWMA meeting would not secure the riparian rights of Tamil Nadu.

“It was shocking to know about reports that DMK government has decided to stop Water Resources Department officials from attending the CWMA meeting directly, which would be held in Delhi regularly,” he added.

In a statement, the former chief minister pointed out that it was usual that a CWMA meeting would ensure the water supply of 177.25 TMC from the river to Tamil Nadu. “Accordingly, the representatives of riparian states would register their opinions in the meeting,” he said, “however, there were reports that the state Water Resources Secretary has ordered that TN representatives will attend the meeting only through online.”

Alleging that there were also reports that TN representatives were not arguing properly in order to secure the rights of the state in the Cauvery water issue with Karnataka in the previous meetings, Palaniswami said the state Water Resources Minister himself admitted that during the last CWMA, the state representatives were not informed that the Mekedatu dam issue was clarified with the Centre. Stating that the DMK government’s decision to make the authorities concerned to attend CWMA online was a “wrong one,” EPS added “Therefore, it (govt) should ensure that in here after, they should withdraw in conducting online meeting and instead send our state representatives directly to the meeting.”