EPS replaces two district secretaries

CHENNAI: AIADMK General Secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami has changed the district secretaries of North Chennai North (West) and Kanyakumari West units.

Former MP and North Chennai North (West) district secretary T G Venkateshbabu was replaced by former MLA ‘Pursai’ V S Babu, as Venkateshbabu was reportedly unable to meet the leadership’s expectations in forming booth committees and keeping party activities on pace in his jurisdiction.

Party insiders revealed that Venkateshbabu struggled to counter the ruling party’s influence and activities. His expressed “inability” to carry out party work effectively in Chief Minister M K Stalin’s Kolathur constituency, as well as in neighbouring Perambur and Villivakkam, was a key reason for his removal. “The party functionaries have also raised slogans, demanding his removal from the party post, while Palaniswami came for district secretaries meeting on Tuesday and Wednesday,” said a functionary.

In another change, Palaniswami replaced Kanyakumari (West) district secretary D John Thangam with R Jayasudharsanam. It may be recalled that Palaniswami had earlier given additional charge of Kanyakumari (East) district to John Thangam after sitting MLA and former minister Thalavai Sundaram was temporarily relieved of his post as district secretary for participating in and flagging off an RSS route march in his constituency in the first week of October last year.