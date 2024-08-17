EPS reinforces leadership, reveals statewide drive for 2026 polls

CHENNAI: AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami has reinforced himself as the undisputed leader in the party as the Executive Committee meeting on Friday passed resolutions heaping praises on him.

He also divulged his plan to take up a statewide campaign ahead of the Assembly elections and urged the party functionaries to extend their full cooperation to re-establish “Amma’s government” in 2026. He reiterated that there is no place of the alienated AIADMK leaders - VK Sasikala and O Panneerselvam -

Though there was disgruntlement over the party’s electoral debacles and dwindling vote share, the Salem strongman has once again exhibited his political acumen as senior leaders, including KP Munusamy, SP Velumani and CVe Shanmugam, endorsed the former’s measured moves. This includes keeping away expelled AIADMK leaders Panneerselvam and Sasikala out forever.

Without taking their names, Palaniswami made it crystal clear that there is “no place” for the estranged leaders of the party, to put an end to the issue. None of the leaders and members of the Executive Committee uttered a word against Palaniswami’s statement though the undercurrent, which is still lingering, to accommodate Sasikala and OPS to arrest fading popularity among Thevar dominant southern districts.

An insider said that there were a total of 10 resolutions initially. The last one was regarding OPS and Sasikala. But, it was removed from the resolutions list at the last minute as EPS did not want to take their names and avoid unwanted political ramifications. Responding in a positive note to KP Munusamy’s suggestion to Palaniswami to tour the state prior to the Assembly polls, he divulged that he was contemplating to take up such a campaign to cover all the constituencies ahead of the polls in 2026 to reverse the party’s fortune. Inside sources said that there is none to replace EPS in the AIADMK. So, there is no question of revolt against his words.

“We accepted him as our leader. So, we will respect his command. He asked us to focus on the local body and he guaranteed a strong alliance under the AIADMK for the 2026 polls,” said a senior leader, preferring anonymity.

Political observers opined that the emergency EC meeting is formality to stick to party’s by-law, which mandates two EC meetings and a general council meeting in a year and fulfill the requirement of EC. Palaniswami used it to quell the dissent voice and made everyone in the party accept his leadership. “The only take away from the EC meeting is that Palaniswami reinforced his leadership and there is no place for OPS and Sasikala in the AIADMK. The resolution, extolling Palaniswami is proof of this,” senior journalist Tharasu Shyam said.