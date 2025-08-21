EPS rebuts Vijay’s remarks on AIADMK, says TVK leader speaks out of 'ignorance'

CHENNAI: Hours after Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam leader Vijay criticised the AIADMK leadership during the Madurai conference on Thursday, AIADMK General Secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami rebutted the actor-turned-politician by stating that he was speaking out of “ignorance” without knowing the ground reality. He also ridiculed Vijay, saying he “pities” the cadres who follow such a leader who want instant success in politics.

“Today, a few are questioning who is heading and operating the AIADMK. I consider them to be speaking out of ignorance. Without even knowing this, a person has become the leader of a party. I really wonder what his party cadres would be like, just thinking about it,” said Palaniswami, addressing a large gathering at Kancheepuram, which he described as comprising party functionaries, cadres and sympathisers.

He said he had been given the opportunity to serve the people, and that was why he had been identified as the party’s General Secretary. However, he remarked that some people were unable to accept this. “They think they will get everything at one go. Will they get it?” he asked the gathering, taking a dig at the leader of the two-year-old party, Vijay. A section of the gathering responded with a resounding “No”, which prompted Palaniswami to continue by stating, “Only hard work can bring good results.”

The AIADMK leader made this retort in response to the TVK leader’s sharp criticism of the principal opposition party in the Tamil Nadu Assembly. Vijay had implied that the party, founded by the charismatic leader M G Ramachandran, had become a rudderless ship following the demise of the late AIADMK supremo J Jayalalithaa. Vijay also made a veiled appeal to AIADMK cadres to support him in the upcoming elections, claiming he would carry forward MGR’s legacy and protect the interests of the state.

Palaniswami asserted that the AIADMK is an unparalleled people’s movement, founded for the welfare of the downtrodden and marginalised sections of society. He said it had implemented several welfare schemes and established itself as a force to reckon with.

Drawing a parallel to the growth of a political party, he said, “A sapling does not turn into a fruit-bearing tree overnight. One must water and nurture it for years before it bears fruit.”

“No political party or movement can serve the people immediately after its inception. It takes time to establish itself and consistently serve the people. Similarly, AIADMK founder MGR worked tirelessly for five years after forming the party before coming to power to uplift the poor and needy through welfare schemes. I want to emphasise that only a party that works hard and sustains its efforts to serve the people will remain strong,” he said, taking another swipe at Vijay and his two-year-old party.

He then turned his attention towards the AIADMK’s arch-rival, the DMK, and its government. He reiterated that the current administration had failed the people on many fronts, with the prices of essential commodities rising manifold. People from all walks of life, particularly the poor and downtrodden, were suffering under the present regime.