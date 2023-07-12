EPS questions Stalin's "secret" letter to Prez against his former ministers

CHENNAI: AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami on Wednesday charged the Chief Minister M K Stalin that he has "turned as judge" by writing a letter to the President that his party's former ministers were guilty.

"This is just to hide the accusations against his family members and his cabinet minister," the AIADMK leader said in a statement here.

Alleging that the state government has surrendered to the Centre in a bid to save from their issues, Palaniswami said "he (Stalin) has sent a letter to the President, who was not elected by his party representatives."

Terming the letter to the President as "secret" communication, the opposition leader of the House said "it shows an inferior attitude to write that the cases could not be filed against the former AIADMK ministers due to unnecessary delay in giving permission."

"It is highly condenmble to also foist cases against former ministers MR Vijayabhaskar and KC Veeramani and turning as a judge to say that they were guilty," Palaniswami said.

The AIADMK leader also alleged the same Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption, which conducted the cases and argued for the last ten years against the DMK ministers, has suddenly "helped" them to release. "The people are observing this and they will give a befitting reply in the coming general elections," he claimed.

Alleging that murders, robbery and sexual harassment cases have increased in the State during the current DMK regime, the AIADMK general secretary alleged that at present, the youths in the state were addicted to the drugs and indulging in crime activities.

"We have faith in justice. The cases, which were foisted against our ministers, were not argued. It is highly condenable that to declare them guilty before the cases are taken up," he said.

Palaniswami also urged that first of all, the DMK government should appoint honest government lawyers to take up the cases against the present and former ministers. "When AIADMK comes back to power, all the cases will be taken up for high-level enquiry," he warned.