EPS’ pro-BJP ideological stance leaves DMK’s ambitious allies with no choice but to remain in fold

CHENNAI: Ambitious allies of the ruling DMK who were exploiting the AIADMK to keep their alliance leader on tenterhooks have their backs to the wall after Leader of Opposition Edappadi K Palaniswami finally trained his guns on them.

EPS rebuking the Left parties and VCK at the Coimbatore rally has prompted them to shed their inhibitions and become vocal against the AIADMK, and with it, categorically reaffirm their alliance commitment with the DMK.

The CPM and VCK, which have been explicitly critical of the DMK regime on select issues, started questioning the political undertone of EPS’s statement on HR&CE Department building colleges, more so after the former Chief Minister blurted out loaded political messages demonstrating his conviction in the alliance with the BJP. And rightly so. Even the pretence of a political realignment could no longer be improvised by the BJP-hating CPM and VCK to drive a hard bargain with the DMK later. As it is, the two left-of-centre allies must repair the relationship with Anna Arivalayam to the harmonious old days or explore the probability of gravitating towards actor Vijay’s TVK, notwithstanding the fact that the latter option is more politically unviable in the current political scenario. The exchange between the left and the supposed saffron tint in EPS’ statements has at least helped DMK leaders heave a sigh of relief after a period of troubled relationship with allies, especially VCK, whose leader Thol Thirumavalavan irked the DMK by wishing EPS well for his ongoing tour to unseat Chief Minister M K Stalin.

Professor Constantine Ravindran, secretary of the DMK media wing, told DT Next, “Left and VCK have always been our valued allies. Statements of EPS do not increase or reduce our respect for them. However, there is no denying that AIADMK cannot be considered in the reckoning of our allies, even for the sake of negotiation.

“Edappadi Palaniswami has transformed into one of the leaders of the BJP in Tamil Nadu. As the general secretary of AIADMK, instead of proposing a strong Dravidian alternative to us (DMK), Palaniswami has now begun to espouse the ideology of the BJP. Now, we (DMK) are the sole proponents and defenders of the Dravidian ideology. Between the DMK and AIADMK, we are the only party that embraces and propagates the principles of Periyar, Ambedkar, and Marx. Our allies, Left and VCK, know that well. They will stand by us in an impending election fought on ideological grounds,” Ravindran added.