EPS pays social media tribute to Vijayakanth on 72nd birth anniv

CHENNAI: AIADMK General Secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami (EPS) took to social media to pay tribute to late DMDK founder and actor Vijayakanth on his 72nd birth anniversary.

In a post on social media platform X, Palaniswami described Vijayakanth as a "humanitarian who lived by the principle of 'let's do what we can for those who have nothing.'"

The Leader of Opposition also highlighted Vijayakanth’s unique place in Tamil cinema and celebrated his contributions both on-screen and in public life.

The late leader's 72nd birth anniversary is being celebrated across Tamil Nadu today with party workers distributing food, notebooks, pens, and sweets to students across.

