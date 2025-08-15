EPS, OPS, TTV Dinakaran condole demise of Nagaland Governor La Ganesan

CHENNAI: Leader of the Opposition and AIADMK General Secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami condoled the demise of Nagaland Governor and former president of the BJP’s Tamil Nadu unit, La Ganesan, 80, who passed away on Friday evening after a brief hospitalisation in Chennai.

“He was loving and affectionate to all. He served as the president of the BJP’s Tamil Nadu unit and held gubernatorial posts in Manipur and West Bengal (as additional charge),” said Palaniswami in a statement, extending his condolences to Ganesan’s family and relatives.

Expelled AIADMK leader O Panneerselvam and AMMK leader TTV Dinakaran have also expressed his condolences to the demise of Ganesan. “Beloved brother Ganesan was a person who remained steadfast in his principle and ideology until the very end. He conversed with everyone with affection and was an exemplary gentleman. His demise is a great loss for Tamil literature and the BJP. The country has lost a great nationalist,” said Panneerselvam, while Dhinakaran extolled Ganesan as a “dignified leader” in his condolence message.