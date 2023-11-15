EPS, OPS & Dhinakaran condoles N Sankaraiah's demise

CHENNAI: Leader of Opposition Edappadi K Palaniswami, former Chief Minister O Panneerselvam, and several other political leaders have expressed their condolences for the demise of freedom fighter and veteran communist leader N Sankaraiah.

Heaping praise on the contribution of Sankaraiah in the freedom fight from a young age and continuing his journey to serve the people, Palaniswami in his condolence message said that the veteran communist leader was respected by AIADMK leaders M G Ramachandran and J Jayalalithaa.

"He was one among the founding members of CPI(M). He participated in various protests in student days and held various positions in the party. He was elected as MLA thrice. He served as State president of the farmers association for a long time and fought for the rights of the working class. He stood firm against any kind of oppression throughout his life," said Palaniswami, and extended his condolences to the family and friends of the veteran leader and functionaries of the party.

Expelled AIADMK leader O Panneerselvam, in his condolence message, said Sankaraiah fought for the freedom of the nation and dedicated his life to the working class.

Recalling his close association with Sankaraiah, OPS said that he was a person who got along with everyone with love and kindness.

"He is an example of simplicity and none can fill the void left behind by the veteran leader. His demise is not a loss for the state, but it is also a personal loss to me," he said in his condolence message.

AMMK leader TTV Dhinakaran said comrade N Sankaraiah was an icon of the left-wing movement.

He was deeply saddened to hear about his demise.

He expressed his condolences and sympathies to his bereaved family and his party cadres.

Dhinakaran said that the veteran communist leader fought against untouchability and strived hard for the rights of the farmers and fought against untouchability.

"He spent most of his life in prison," he said and noted that Sankaraiah's demise is a loss to the entire nation.