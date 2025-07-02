EPS knew of Thoothukudi killings on TV, on what grounds he comments on custodial deaths: Nehru

TIRUCHY: Municipal Administration Minister KN Nehru rebuffed AIADMK chief Edappadi K Palaniswami, saying that he has no moral right to question the DMK government after making a ‘careless’ response about Thoothukudi firing killings, when he was the Chief Minister.

Palaniswami then stated that he had no knowledge of the Thoothukudi firing during his tenure as Chief Minister and claimed to have learned about it through TV news, which, Nehru said, made him lose moral grounds to discuss the Sivaganga incident now.

Speaking to reporters in Tiruchy, Minister Nehru accused the Leader of Opposition of faking while talking about the custodial death of the Sivaganga youth. Nehru said EPS has no right to talk about this, as he claimed to be unaware of the Thoothukudi firing during his tenure as Chief Minister.

“EPS even claimed that he came to know about the incident only through the television news, and how can he talk about the custodial death?” asked Nehru.

Meanwhile, Nehru stated that the seat-sharing methodology in the DMK alliance would be revealed as the election approaches, and the party president and Chief Minister, MK Stalin, would make the final decision.

Meanwhile, Nehru stated that the DMK cadre would be involved in the membership drive by educating the people about how the Union government had betrayed Tamil Nadu through the NEET exemption and the imposition of Hindi. “Even the BJP-ruled Maharashtra state is opposing the Hindi imposition and three-language policy,” he said.