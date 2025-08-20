EPS justifies AIADMK’s alliance with BJP in Muslim-populated Ranipet constituency

CHENNAI: AIADMK General Secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami continue to defend the decision to revive the party’s alliance with the BJP and stated that alliances are formed based on the prevailing political situation, and it vary from one election to another, but the party would never compromise on its core ideology.

“Like our party, the BJP also wants to unseat the DMK from power. So, we formed an alliance to achieve that common goal. But Stalin (Chief Minister M K Stalin) has been falsely portraying that EPS has become a slave to a communal force,” said Palaniswami, addressing a large gathering in the Muslim-populated Ranipet constituency during his ‘Makkalai Kappom, Thamizhagathai Mettpom’ campaign as he sought to justify the party’s decision to align with the BJP.

Recalling the DMK’s alliance with the BJP in 1999 and 2001, Palaniswami questioned whether the DMK was unaware of the BJP’s alleged communal characteristics and its ideology at that time. “Did the BJP become a communal force only after the AIADMK forged an electoral alliance with it?” he asked, adding that the DMK would stoop to any level for power and position. He further accused the DMK of lacking loyalty to its alliances, pointing out that it switched to the Congress alliance after enjoying power in the BJP-led government.

Palaniswami noted that the AIADMK did not form an alliance with the BJP during local body and Lok Sabha elections, but chose to do so for the Assembly elections with the goal of removing the Stalin-led DMK from power and restoring the AIADMK government.

Addressing the issue of the Mahatma Gandhi NREGA scheme and the impasse over pending wages, Palaniswami said that although the DMK is currently in power in the state, it was the AIADMK that fought and secured Rs 2,999 crore from the Union Government to aid the arch rival-led government in the state to clear the outstanding wages of MGNREGA workers. “Whether in power or not, the AIADMK is a movement committed to serving the people of this state,” he added.

He also reiterated that the Stalin-led government has failed to fulfil its electoral promises. Taking credit for the DMK government’s Kalaignar Urimai Thogai scheme, Palaniswami claimed that it was implemented only due to the AIADMK’s sustained protests.

"It's fine even you (DMK) do not vote for NDA’s vice-presidential candidate C P Radhakrishnan,” Palaniswami said and appealed to the DMK not to spread misinformation about him. He said this while campaigning at Sholinghur in Ranipet district