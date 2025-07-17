EPS issues veiled invite to DMK allies

CHENNAI: Attempting to cobble up what he calls a formidable alliance, AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami on Wednesday issued a veiled invite to the DMK’s allies and said his party, unlike its arch-rival, would lay ‘the red carpet’ to all of them.

Without taking the names of the left parties and the VCK in the DMK-led Secular Progressive Front, Palaniswami said, despite the allies of the ruling party buttering up, it is not even allowing them to erect their party flags nor hold their party meetings or conferences.

He wondered why they were still sticking to the DMK and enduring such humiliations.

“We will lay a red carpet to the alliance parties,” he said while addressing the gathering at the public meeting in Chidambaram as part of his “Makkalai Kappom, Thamizhagathai Meetpom’ campaign on Wednesday.

He took a dig at Chief Minister and DMK chief MK Stalin by stating that he was petrified ever since the AIADMK-BJP came together to revive the alliance.

“We will ally with any party of our choice. Why is he scared of it?” he asked, and continued that the DMK government had failed to fulfil its poll promises and is once again resorting to its political gimmicks to deceive the people.

However, the people will show him the door and repeat "Bye Bye Stalin".

Earlier in the day, Palaniswami told the media persons at Cuddalore that the PMK is not in the AIADMK alliance.

“I made a statement that PMK might join the alliance,” said Palaniswami.

It was a U-turn of the AIADMK leader from his previous day’s statement that the PMK is a potential alliance partner in the AIADMK-led front.

The AIADMK is the deciding authority in the alliance, and it would form the government on its own, he said while responding to the question that BJP leader Amit Shah firmly said that the NDA would register a massive victory in Tamil Nadu in the 2026 polls, and his party would also be part of the coalition government.