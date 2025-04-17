EPS issues gag order to functionaries, urges silence on party’s stand on key issues

CHENNAI: General Secretary of the AIADMK Edappadi K Palaniswami on Thursday issued a gag order instructing party functionaries and senior leaders to refrain from giving interviews or bytes to media regarding the party’s stance on key issues.

The instruction comes amid a heated debate sparked by Union Minister Amit Shah’s statement on 11 April, in which he claimed the NDA would form the “coalition government” in Tamil Nadu after the 2026 Assembly elections while announcing the revival of the alliance. On Wednesday, Palaniswami firmly asserted that there would be no coalition government following the upcoming polls. However, the issue has continued to dominate political discourse in the state.

“AIADMK is a disciplined movement, and everyone is well aware of that,” said Palaniswami, adding, “The party leadership would communicate its decisions on party affairs and its official stand on important matters in an appropriate and timely manner.”

“I therefore request party functionaries—from senior leaders to headquarters-based members—who are loyal to the party, not to give interviews or soundbites to the media without prior permission from the party leadership,” the AIADMK leader said in the statement.

Earlier in the day, senior AIADMK leader and Rajya Sabha MP M Thambidurai reiterated Palaniswami’s position, stating that there is no scope for a coalition government in Tamil Nadu. Recalling the political history of the last six decades, he said, “Tamil Nadu has never had a coalition government, and it will never happen here. The Edappadi Palaniswami-led AIADMK will form the government on its own in 2026.”