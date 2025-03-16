EPS insists Centre, Southern Railway to allocate exam centres for TN candidates within state

CHENNAI: Leader of Opposition and AIADMK General Secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami on Sunday expressed shock over the allocation of examination centres in Telangana for 90% of the candidates from Tamil Nadu and demanded that the Union Government and the Southern Railway’s authorities allocate exam centres for them within the state.

The second round of the Assistant Loco Pilot (ALP) examination is scheduled for March 19.

Palaniswami took to social media to draw the attention of the concerned authorities and the Centre, raising the grievances of central government job aspirants. He highlighted that candidates from the state would need to travel over 1,000 km to attend the exam, which would cause significant hardship for them.

He further pointed out that such discrepancies could demotivate the youth of TTN from pursuing central government jobs, including those in the Railways, and urged the central government to recognise this issue and take corrective action.

“Keeping in mind the candidates' demands and welfare, I strongly urge the central government and the Southern Railway administration to allocate exam centres for TN candidates within the state itself,” he stated, tagging the Union Ministry of Railways and Southern Railways’ official X handle.