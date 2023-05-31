EPS hits out at TN govt after private tank operators declared strike

CHENNAI: Hours after private water tank lorry operators announced strike, Leader of Opposition and AIADMK General Secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami said the “incompetent” DMK government is “gifting” a problem every day to the people.

EPS, in a social media post, said that the transport employees affiliated to the ruling DMK’s Labour Progressive Front went ahead with a flash strike two days ago and left the public in distress.

Before people had overcome the LPF announced strike that was later called off, the Metro water tanker lorry operators announced a sudden strike.

“It is very painful that the situation arises in the present regime that the people are finding it difficult to meet their basic needs in which the people have to meet their essential needs. Now, there is a cloud of fear engulfing the people, who are worried about what is next,” he said.

Ridiculing MK Stalin as a “puppet” chief minister of the”circus government” and dubbed his foreign visit as “jolly trip”, EPS said the CM should immediately take stock of the present situation and redress the grievances of the people.

The government should ensure that the people should not put in hardship for basic amenities, he added.