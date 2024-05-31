EPS hits out at DMK regime for not redressing grievances of government employees

CHENNAI: Leader of Opposition Edappadi K Palaniswami on Friday lashed out at the DMK government for allegedly not addressing the grievances of the government employees and failing to fill the vacant posts in various government departments to bring down the work pressure.

"Like the public, the government employees are also facing a lot of problems in the present dispensation, " Palaniswami said in a statement.

More than 25 posts in the Chief Minister Grievance Cell in the Secretariat are lying vacant.

This has saddled the work for the existing workforce and they have urged the CM to fill the vacant posts at the earliest, Palaniswami said, quoting media reports.

Similar situation prevails in other government departments, he said and asked the CM to hold talks with the representatives of the transport employees, government doctors and teachers associations to redress their grievances

He also pointed out media reports on complaints to the State Human Rights Commission from the employees of the department of Handloom, handicraft, textiles and khadi red-flagging harassment from their senior officials.

The Commission has received around 150 complaints in the last eight months from the employees. It is unprecedented and it should be addressed at the earliest, he further said.

He also reiterated that the M K Stalin government should take stock of the law and order and direct the state police to act against the anti-social elements.

He also stated that the sand mafias are unleashing attacks on revenue department officials, who are trying to stop illegal mining, since the DMK government returned to power.

The DMK regime has also harassed the government teachers by asking them to upload the students' attendance in EMIS website, which is not robust.

Hence, the government school teachers are facing a lot of hardship due to poor net connectivity and technical snag in the website.

AMMK Leader Dhinakaran hits out at DMK government over vacancies in govt depts

AMMK leader T T V Dhinakaran also joined the issue and said that nearly 40% of the posts in the CM's special cell are lying vacant. "If this is the situation in the CM's special cell, how will the government cope with the vacant posts in various other government departments?" he asked.

Pointing out the DMK's poll promise to fill the vacant posts in the government sector, he said that the number of aspirants of government jobs is on the rise as the government.

The government should act swiftly to fill the vacant posts to live honour its poll promise, besides ensuring quality service to the public.