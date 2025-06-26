EPS has pledged Anna to saffron party, says CM Stalin

CHENNAI: Lashing out at the BJP-led Union government for attempting to divide the people of Tamil Nadu along religious and caste lines for political gain, Chief Minister MK Stalin on Thursday said that, unable to succeed in its communal designs, the saffron party has roped in the AIADMK, which has mortgaged Anna's legacy by associating it with the saffron party.

Stalin also exuded confidence that the people would not accept the fake ‘bhakthi’ of the BJP, which was misusing 'gods' after it failed in its missed call campaign to develop the party.

Speaking at a government function in Tirupattur district, Stalin took a veiled dig at the developments in the Murugan conference organised by saffron groups in Madurai recently, and said, "Those in power at the Union are continuously attempting to divide the people of the State using religion and caste. When they are unable to do it, they enlist the help of the AIADMK. When we say, 'the growth of the nation is declining, people's livelihood is affected, and there are no jobs, ' the BJP and AIADMK do not bother about the people. Instead, they are bothered by religion. This is their politics.

"With AIADMK in its company, the BJP claims that religion is under threat in Tamil Nadu. Indeed, it is the BJP's alliance that is under threat. Those who failed to develop the party by running a missed call campaign are now misusing 'gods' for their political gains. No one will accept their fake ‘bhakthi’ and political drama here," remarked Stalin.

‘Playing communal card in harmonious land won’t work’

"This is Tamil Nadu, a land where people of all religions enjoy their rights and live harmoniously with people of other religions," Stalin added. Referring to the consecration of 3,000 temples under the incumbent, Stalin said that those engaging in communal politics were unable to talk about their contribution to the State's development. "They cannot because they can speak only if they have done something for Tamil Nadu. So, they are engaging in communal politics," he added.

‘AIADMK mute spectator to abuse of Anna’

Alleging that the BJP was trying desperately to create some confusion, the CM reiterated, "This land was refined by Periyar, groomed by Anna and developed by Kalaignar. You are posting videos insulting such leaders. A group running the party in the name of Anna remains a mute spectator to it. We must not allow those who mortgaged the name of Anna to mortgage (surrender) Tamil Nadu in future. Tamil Nadu and its self-respect-loving people must comprehend the conspiracies being spun against this land and teach a lesson to those against the Tamil race and traitors supporting the enemies of the race."