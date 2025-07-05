Begin typing your search...

    EPS granted Z+ level security by Ministry of Home Affairs

    According to a report from Thanthi TV, the decision follows after frequent bomb threats targeting EPS’s residence, raising serious concerns about his safety.

    AuthorOnline DeskOnline Desk|5 July 2025 1:28 PM IST
    EPS granted Z+ level security by Ministry of Home Affairs
    X

    AIADMK General Secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami (PTI) 

    CHENNAI: AIADMK General Secretary and Leader of the Opposition, Edappadi K Palaniswami has been accorded with Z+ category security by the Ministry of Home Affairs.

    According to a report from Thanthi TV, the decision follows after frequent bomb threats targeting EPS’s residence, raising serious concerns about his safety.

    Further details awaited.

    Edappadi K PalaniswamiAIADMK
    Online Desk

      Next Story
      Related Articles
      Most Read

      © Copyright | Powered by Hocalwire

      X