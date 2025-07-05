Begin typing your search...
EPS granted Z+ level security by Ministry of Home Affairs
According to a report from Thanthi TV, the decision follows after frequent bomb threats targeting EPS’s residence, raising serious concerns about his safety.
CHENNAI: AIADMK General Secretary and Leader of the Opposition, Edappadi K Palaniswami has been accorded with Z+ category security by the Ministry of Home Affairs.
Further details awaited.
