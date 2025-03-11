EPS’ gag order on ex-min Bhalaji over tirade against Pandiarajan: Insiders

CHENNAI: A day after AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami admonished senior party leaders and district secretaries for washing the party’s dirty linen in public and engaging in open spats, former minister K T Rajenthra Bhalaji visited Palaniswami at the latter’s camp office in Chennai. The meeting lasted for nearly 30 minutes.

While the details of the discussion remain unclear, party insiders suggest that the meeting was a direct consequence of the stern warning issued by Palaniswami during the virtual meeting with district secretaries on Sunday. Although Palaniswami did not name anyone specifically, he cautioned that strict disciplinary action would be taken against any functionary whose actions went against the party’s larger interests.

Palaniswami was reportedly unhappy with Bhalaji, the former minister and Virudhunagar district secretary, for using harsh language against their former cabinet colleague K Pandiarajan. Pandiarajan, who had been on sabbatical from politics until a month ago, was the subject of Bhalaji’s critical remarks at a party meeting in Virudhunagar on March 5. Bhalaji spoke in an intimidating tone, warning Pandiarajan to refrain from making any moves to sideline him. This caused a stir within the party, which is already grappling with factionalism and infighting among splinter groups. Following this, Pandiarajan met Palaniswami in Chennai on Friday to express his dissatisfaction over the events at the Virudhunagar meeting.

According to party insiders, AIADMK chief Palaniswami instructed Bhalaji to refrain from making unnecessary remarks or statements, either in party meetings or in public forums. Meanwhile, posters condemning Bhalaji for his behaviour towards Pandiarajan appeared in Virudhunagar, with demands to apologise for his comments made a few days ago.