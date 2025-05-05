EPS flays DMK regime for arresting AIADMK MLA and cadres

CHENNAI: Leader of Opposition Edappadi K Palaniswami on Monday slammed the DMK government following the arrest of AIADMK MLA S Ravi and several party functionaries for participating in door-to-door meetings with workers organised by the MRF Anna Trade Union to discuss wage-related concerns.

In a post shared on social media platform X, Palaniswami condemned what he described as the "anarchy" of the Stalin-led government, asserting that the government’s actions amounted to political intimidation.

“I strongly condemn the anarchy of the MK Stalin-model government for the arrest of the AIADMK functionaries, who are not afraid of such political gimmicks,” he stated.

He further affirmed that neither the AIADMK nor its cadres would yield to what he termed as a regressive approach, vowing instead to face such challenges with determination.