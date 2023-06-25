EPS flays DMK over attack on former MLA Ponnambalam

CHENNAI: Leader of Opposition Edappadi K Palaniswami on Sunday strongly condemned the attack on former AIADMK legislator P Ponnambalam and his family members allegedly by the functionaries of the ruling party in Madurai.

Ponnambalam was elected from Samayanallur constituency in 2001 assembly polls.

The incident took place in Karuvanur village in Madurai district following a tussle over temple festivals.

The AIADMK general secretary took to social media to flag the issue and register his strong condemnation.

"The cadres of the DMK brutally attacked former MLA Ponnambalam and his family members. They have also ransacked their property and set ablaze a car and two-wheelers in their house. I strongly condemn this incident, " Palaniswami tweeted and attached the pictures of the burned car and motorbikes.

The incident took place after minister P Moorthy's visit to the temple in Avvur, he said and condemned that the police are unwilling to take action against those involved in the incident.

"It is not only painful, but also shameful that TN has become a hotbed of violence under this DMK regime. It acts as a total embodiment of anarchy. If such an incident happens to a former legislator and poses a threat to his safety, it creates a cloud of fear among the common man, " he said.

The former CM cautioned the DMK government that it would face the consequence if such an incident repeats.

He also demanded the government to take immediate action against those who unleashed such a brutal attack against the former MLA and his family members.