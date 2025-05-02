EPS flays DMK govt over murder of elderly couple in Erode district

CHENNAI: Denouncing the Chief Minister MK Stalin-led DMK regime over the murder for gain of an elderly couple in Sivagiri in Erode district, Leader of Opposition Edappadi K Palaniswami said the shocking incident mirror efficiency of the state police and the prevailing law and order situation in the state.

Recalling the Chief Minister’s remarks on law and order during the debate on grants for the Home Department in the recent assembly session, Palaniswami noted that the CM boasted that the law and order under the present regime is inact.

The brutal murder of elderly couple Ramasamy and Packiayam that was allegedly committed for financial gain shocked the community, said Palaniswami and noted that fifteen sovereigns of gold jewelry were stolen from the couple’s home in Sivagiri.

Palaniswami asked, “Isn't this Stalin-model government ashamed of itself for dismissing serial murders and robberies as isolated incidents or mere personnel matters?”