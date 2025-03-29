EPS flays DMK for preventing opposition to discharge duty

CHENNAI: After being evicted from the House with party MLAs on Friday, Leader of the Opposition Edappadi K Palaniswami accused the DMK regime of functioning in an ‘autocratic manner’ and denying the principal opposition party the chance to discharge its duties.

He protested against Speaker M Appavu for evicting them when they sought to raise an urgent public issue during the Zero Hour concerning the murder of a policeman in the southern district by a gang of narcotic drug peddlers.

"At the Zero Hour, I requested the Speaker's permission to flag the issue related to the murder of a policeman by drug peddlers, but was denied. We were evicted intentionally," Palaniswami told the media outside the House at Secretariat.

Referring to the murder of Muthukumar, a policeman from Usilampatti station in Madurai, Palaniswami claimed the perpetrator, Ponvannan, who was out on bail, orchestrated the killing.

This highlighted the lawlessness in the state, with the government failing to act against criminal elements, putting public safety at risk.

"We sought to raise the matter during the Zero hour, requesting time from the Speaker. This was not a calling attention motion, but an urgent matter of public importance that needed immediate attention. However, permission was denied, " he explained, recalling that the DMK was given opportunities to raise similar issues during the AIADMK regime.

Under the DMK regime, even police personnel are not safe and are becoming victims of crime. This reflects the state's deteriorating law and order situation, Palaniswami further said.