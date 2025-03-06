EPS flays CM Stalin over law and order, urges for women, children's safety

CHENNAI: Stating that the Chief Minister MK Stalin's indifference towards the law and order is “unforgivable betrayal” against the women and children in the state, Leader of Opposition Edappadi K Palaniswami demanded the CM to focus on pressing issue to ensure the safety of women and children

In the last 24 hours, several serious crimes against women and children have been reported in the state, including sexual offences against young girls in Chengalpattu and Bhavani, the murder of an advocate in Paramakudi, and the stabbing of a teacher in Mayiladuthurai , said Palaniswami in his social media post.

He said these incidents highlight the growing concerns over the safety and security of women and children. He criticised the CM for focusing on his "Appa" campaign, which he deemed irrelevant to the pressing issues of law and order.

The AIADMK leader demanded the CM to shift his attention to improving law enforcement to guarantee the safety of women and children, rather than highlighting unrelated matters.