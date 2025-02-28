EPS flays arrest of Jayakumar, cadre in Tirukazhukundram

CHENNAI: AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami strongly condemned the arrest of party’s senior leader D Jayakumar, and MLA Maragatham Kumaravel along with cadre for protesting against the attack on Tirukazhukundram AIADMK panchayat union secretary Dinesh Kumar.

The people of the state are well aware that the Stalin-model government fears the very sight of the AIADMK, Palaniswami said referring to the arrest. However, arresting the party leaders and functionaries ahead of the party announced protest is DMK’s cowardness at its peak, said Palaniswami in his social media post

The Leader of the Opposition continued in the same vein and said the fascist DMK regime attempted to quell the dissent of the opposition to hide its mismanagement and flaws. It is neither concerned about running a constructive administration nor ensuring the protection of the people, he said.

Palaniswami also took a potshot at the State police for reportedly turning into an extended arm of the ruling party instead of adhering to the rules and regulations in carrying out its duties. The police, who have turned into henchmen of the ruling party, have arrested former minister and sitting MLAs and it's condemnable, Palaniswami said in the social media post.

Jayakumar along with MLA Maragatham and party functionaries attempted to stage a protest demanding stern action against the persons who attacked and injured leader Dinesh Kumar. However, they have been arrested, said Palaniswami and demanded their immediate release.