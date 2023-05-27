EPS fake poll affidavit: Salem police file report

COIMBATORE: The Salem police filed an investigation report in a Judicial Magistrate Court on Friday over a complaint against AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami of furnishing false information in an affidavit filed during the last Assembly polls in Tamil Nadu.

In a petition, P Milany from Theni district alleged that Palaniswami had knowingly furnished false information regarding his immovable properties, annual income, loan and liabilities in the affidavit filed along with nomination papers. He prayed for a police investigation under Section 125 (A) of the Representative of Peoples Act.

Though the time limit has ended to file objections with regard to poll affidavits, an exemption has been made out in this case as per a Supreme Court’s ruling due to COVID-19 pandemic.

On April 26, the Salem Judicial Magistrate G Kalaivani directed the CCB in Salem on Wednesday to conduct a fair investigation and register a case, if prima facie evidence is made out. She also directed the police to file a report on the investigation in the court on or before May 26.

After an enquiry, the police registered a FIR against the AIADMK leader under various sections. As directed by the court, the police also filed the investigation report before Judicial Magistrate I on Friday.