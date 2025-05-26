EPS exudes confidence of ending DMK regime in 2026 TN polls

CHENNAI: Leader of the Opposition and AIADMK General Secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami on Monday declared that Chief Minister M K Stalin’s dream of retaining power would not materialise as long as the AIADMK remained a political force. He asserted that the party would bring an end to the DMK’s family-centric and dynastic politics in the 2026 Assembly elections.

Speaking after hoisting the party flag on a 126-foot-tall flagpole in Chinnasalem in Kallakurichi, Palaniswami expressed confidence that the AIADMK would return to power. On the occasion, he also distributed welfare measures to the poor and needy.

Earlier in the day, Palaniswami took to social media to criticise the Chief Minister’s recent visit to Delhi. He questioned the identity of one 'Ritish', who is reportedly closely associated with the CM’s son and Deputy CM Udhayanidhi Stalin. He challenged the CM to clarify the nature of this connection and explain how he had amassed wealth in recent years.