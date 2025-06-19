EPS expels ex-minister's son who cheated sister of Rs 17 crorez

CHENNAI: AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami expelled SPS Raja, the party's Thoothukudi corporation ward councillor and son of former AIADMK minister S Shanmuganathan.

Palaniswami said that Raja has been removed from all party posts, including his primary membership, for acting against the party's policy and discipline, besides bringing infamy to the party.

The AIADMK chief also asked the party cadres not to maintain contact with Raja. It may be noted that the Chennai city police's Central Crime Branch (CCB) arrested SPS Raja (35) in a Rs 17 crore cheating complaint filed by his sister.