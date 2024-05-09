EPS doesn’t deserve to talk about DMK regime; people will teach a lesson to ‘traitor’ EPS on June 4, says RS Bharathi

CHENNAI: Slamming Leader of Opposition Edappadi K Palaniswami for discrediting the three-year DMK regime led by Chief Minister M K Stalin, DMK organizing secretary said that EPS does not deserve to criticize the DMK regime and the people of Tamil Nadu and Puducherry would teach a lesson to 'traitor' EPS on June 4.

Remarking that EPS criticism against the DMK regime was motivated by jealousy, Bharathi, in a statement issued late Wednesday evening, said that EPS has claimed that no new scheme was implemented in the last 36 months.

Palaniswami is repeatedly proving that he does not either watch news channels or read newspapers.

Seeking to remind the LoP of the controversial issues of his regime, Bharathi said that after the 2016 Assembly poll, deceased J Jayalalithaa had formed government on May 23, 2016, but EPS has celebrating February 16, 2017, the date of his assuming office, as the anniversary of the government for three years till 2021.

"Does EPS, who blacked out the AIADMK's return to power and celebrated his swearing in ceremony, deserve to talk about the three-year DMK regime, " the DMK organizing secretary wondered, adding that no one in Tamil Nadu knew Palaniswami was before February 16, 2017.

Hitting back at EPS' for his critique of the law and order situation in the DMK regime, Bharathi recalled the infamous Thoothukudi police firing, Pollachi sex racket, Nirmala Devi case, Gutkha scam and said the people would not have easily forgotten the misdeeds of the previous AIADMK regime led by EPS, whose tenure also saw Saathankulam alleged custodial double murder, award of tender to S P Velumani's relatives and raids at Vijayabhaskar's residence during R K Nagar by poll.

"Please wait Palaniswami! Only 27 days are left for June 4. People will teach a lesson to you in all 40 constituencies including Puducherry. It will become clear as to who is useless then, " Bharathi added.