EPS dismisses Shah speak, extends olive branch to Vijay

CHENNAI: A day after actor and TVK leader Vijay made it clear that he will oppose both the ruling DMK and the 'communal' BJP, AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami extended an olive branch to the actor-turned-politician, even while dismissing the BJP leader and Union Home Minister Amit Shah's earlier announcement that the NDA would form the government in the State.

Launching the party's election campaign logo of a raised fist with two leaves, and the AIADMK flag in the background, with a slogan that read 'Makkalai kaapom, Thamizhagathai meetpom' (let's protect people, let's redeem Tamil Nadu), Palaniswami said that, as Shah had already mentioned, the AIADMK would lead the NDA in Tamil Nadu, and he would be the chief ministerial candidate.

Addressing the event, he exuded confidence that AIADMK would return to power in the 2026 Assembly election. "This campaign journey has a big goal — to end the Stalin-model DMK governance. This journey reflects the flaws and failures of the DMK government and the need to remove it from power," the AIADMK general secretary said. For this purpose, "I will meet all the people under the 'Save people, retrieve Tamil Nadu' campaign."

"My journey's aim is to bring Tamil Nadu onto the path of progress. It is not my personal journey. This journey is also to bring changes to improve society," he said in a statement.

Alleging that corruption is on the rise in the State, he questioned why certain educational institutions and social media remain a haven for crime against women. "Why the peaceful Tamil Nadu has become a den for drugs and a symbol of poor law and order situation," he asked and said, "it's a shame to note that there is no protection for even government servants in the State".

EPS further said that his tour of the State, commencing from Mettupalayam in Coimbatore on July 7, will be covering all the 234 assembly constituencies.

EPS gets Z-plus cover ahead of poll yatra

The Union Home Ministry has granted ‘Z-plus’ security to Leader of Opposition Edappadi K Palaniswami. According to media reports, EPS security was upgraded from the ‘Y-plus’ category, under which the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) was protecting him. The upgrade order comes following a specific security review provided by the Intelligence Bureau on a threat to the opposition leader, who is an ally of the BJP. Under Z-plus, 12 commandos and 55 cops will provide security on a rotational basis with a fleet of secured cars.